Kevin Zamborsky
Stillwater
To the editor:
It is with great pleasure that I write this letter to endorse Trish Ranson for the Oklahoma House of Representatives District 34. I have known Trish for 17 years, and she has always displayed a compassion for others and a drive to serve her community. As a former educator, Trish knows the value of our school systems and supports our teachers and their students. As a former band parent booster president, Trish understands the benefits of working collaboratively for the benefit of others. Trish cares deeply about the Stillwater community, and I believe she has done an excellent job representing the people of Stillwater these past two years while serving in the House of Representatives, and will work to continue to improve things not only in Stillwater, but throughout the state of Oklahoma.
I encourage everyone to get out and vote on Nov. 3 – not just for a party, but for an individual. Trish Ranson is one of the finest individuals I know, and I hope that she will earn your vote.
