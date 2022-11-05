Annie Anderson
Stillwater
To the editor:
Trish Ranson deserves your vote on November 8 to serve again as House Representative for Stillwater’s District 34.
Ranson is a longtime Stillwater resident. With roots in our community, she has ties to the multiple facets of Stillwater life: she’s a working parent, OSU mom, community volunteer, and public educator. Her experience with all of the above makes her a true representative of each member of her constituency.
As a career teacher before her second act in state government, Ranson will prioritize public education.
She knows firsthand the value of our schools in Oklahoma communities, but also in what ways they could improve and what may actually work to do so.
Ranson knows that life simply doesn’t look like it did 50 or even 20 years ago. She has worked to author legislation that helps the world work for more people as it keeps turning. From computer crimes to concussions, Ranson is the one we want paying attention, asking questions, and being an agent for change.
Vote for Trish Ranson on Nov. 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.