Julie McCoy
Stillwater
To the editor:
Stillwater and District 34 neighbors, let’s vote on November 8! And let us re-elect Trish Ranson as our Representative to the Oklahoma House. Trish has proven herself to be a dedicated, active representative on our behalf in OKC while, at the same time, is highly visible at home in our district supporting community activities and promoting businesses. She accomplishes all this with passion, strength and good humor. She works hard for us and for all Oklahomans. She has sponsored and co-sponsored bipartisan bills and resolutions in the areas of public health, transportation (including rail and aviation), agriculture, law enforcement, justice and public education. And ... she is reaching across the aisle to do it. In Trish’s words on a Ballotpedia survey: “I believe that good ideas can come from either side but that better ideas come from working together.”
I will add my belief that legislation actually gets passed when our officials work together. Trish is not “politicking” – she is smart, she means business and she is getting work done! If you are a new voter and envision a better/different world, now is the time to start working toward that vision; this work begins by voting and building your voter block. If you are an experienced, discouraged voter, now is the time to strengthen your voice by voting. Trish Ranson is just getting started in Oklahoma – let’s keep her working for all of us!
