Denise Ferrell
Stillwater
To the editor:
Dear Stillwater,
As we all know by now, we have an election coming up. I am writing to encourage you to vote for my friend and former colleague, who is running for the Oklahoma House of Representatives for District 34. I know her to be smart, focused and hardworking. Trish Ranson has shown her loyalty and determination to serve in many capacities in our community. I will support her in this election like she has supported me. She will stand up for the people of District 34 just like she did as a teacher and continues to do as a community member.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.