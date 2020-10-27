Carolynn MacAllister
Stillwater
To the editor:
I am writing in support of Trish Ranson’s candidacy to serve as OK District 34 State Representative. Even though Representative Ranson is not my personal state district representative, I have know her over the past two years, working closely with her and John Talley on child advocacy and health/well being issues. I was hesitant to submit a letter to the editor since I am not political and like to remain neutral when it concerns party politics. But when I listened to the League of Women Voters recent debate I was very disturbed by the way her republican opponent inaccurately represented what Representative Ranson has accomplished the past two years.
She authored and co-authored several pieces of vital bi-partisan legislation which serve to directly benefit citizens of District 34 including House 3350, COLA for retired state employees (which was way overdue); HB 4106 requiring violence de-escalation training for certified teachers and emergency teachers and HB 1979 creating the Traumatic Brain Injury Advisory Council and provide services for individuals with TBI. Representative Ranson is an active and influential member of 4 House Committees/subcommittees and I have had the opportunity to interact and advocate on behalf of several pieces legislation and issues heard in her committees including the pivotal Children, Youth and Family Committee and Health Appropriations subcommittee as well as the OK House floor.
I can personally attest that she always listens thoughtful, conducts her due diligence on issues and makes her decisions based on truth and what is in the best interest of the rights and well-being of citizens she represents. It is important to emphasize that Trish kept all her promises to the citizens of District 34 and did not let outside groups, party politics and/or corporations control her choices. Representative Ranson developed a well earned reputation of being a representative of honesty, accountability, reliability and who kept promises as well as got things done. Over the past two years, Representative Ranson’s top priorities were Quality Education, Protecting Citizen Rights, Economic Development as well as the Health and Well-being of citizens. Considering the tremendous impact COVID-19 has had on the citizens of District 34, the state’s economy and the upcoming challenges of the OK State Budget, we absolutely need somebody who can use their legislative experience to effectively represent our interests and protect our rights. You can count on Representative Ranson to make decisions to protect and help citizens of District 34 while judiciously balancing the competing needs of the state and all its citizens.
