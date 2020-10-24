Jeffery Corbett
Stillwater
To the editor:
I’m writing to share my support for Representative Trish Ranson, who is seeking a second term in the Oklahoma House.
During a time of great divide between parties, Trish has stepped across the aisle because it was the right thing to do for Oklahoma. We would do well to have more legislators like Trish working for this state.
Over the past two years, Trish has shown her commitment to public education and access to healthcare. Having served Stillwater as a teacher for 15 years, she knows first-hand the importance of a strong education system. Now that Oklahoma voters have passed Medicaid expansion we need strong, trustworthy legislators, like Trish, to iron out the details.
I trust Trish to be my voice at the Capital and encourage you to do the same. Join me on Nov. 3 and cast your vote for Trish Ranson, Oklahoma House District 3.
Earl Mitchell
Stillwater
To the editor:
It is with great pleasure for me to write a letter supporting Trish Ranson for House District 34. She has served us well and deserves to continue her quest for service. We all know that she comes from the teaching profession – a person trusted to help mold our youngest with basic skills for life through her love for children and for music.
Her passion for service carries over to her position in the Legislature. There are several reason I could give to support her, but I want to only stress one component. The honorable Trish Ranson makes great effort to support legislation that has two good components – one is the letter and the other is the clear in tent for the common good. They have to be congruent. Whether she is on the winning or losing side, you can trust that she is voting for the common good and we can ask for no better support from any elected official. The “common good” intent always overrides the special intent to help only a few or to punish a few (many) with its adverse impact. Her honesty and common-sense consistency are greatly appreciated.
I urge all to seriously vote for Trish Ranson as our District 34 Representative.
