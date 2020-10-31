Whitney Bailey
Stillwater
To the editor:
I’m a life-long Republican. Yet this year, Representative Trish Ranson (D-House District 34) has earned.... that’s right, earned, my support.
Why? Because she has represented. What does that mean? She has taken calls, texts and requests at all hours of the day and night. She has accepted every invitation to speak, candidly answered questions and been willing to have very hard conversations.
This is what we deserve, someone who listens without bias. Someone who meets us where we are. Someone who says, “here’s what I know and here’s what I don’t” and someone who says “you matter to me” and “I’m here to learn from you....”
You see, Representative Ranson knows I served as an appointee in the Trump Administration. She did all of this, regardless of my affiliations. She has represented me and my voice and my family in every single way. She didn’t do it for the vote. She did it because she was elected in 2018 to represent, regardless of party, regardless of affiliation, regardless of opinion. And she has done this remarkably well. She represents us all. That’s why she has earned my support for re-election as our State Representative for House District 34.
Thank you for your service, Representative Ranson. You’ve earned my support and my respect, far beyond the office. Blessings and God speed.
