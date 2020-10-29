Kathy Sandefur
Stillwater
To the editor:
I write to share my support of Trish Ranson and encourage others to join me as I cast my vote for Trish.
I met Trish at church when we first arrived in Stillwater, 6-plus years ago. I quickly learned of her commitment to the safety, welfare and well-being of all Oklahomans. She is a champion for quality education. Collaboration comes naturally to her and is demonstrated by her willingness and ability to work with the other side of the aisle.
Trish is a person of integrity and fair mindedness. She listens carefully and checks to see that she understood correctly what she heard. I know her to be both creative and diligent about the problem-solving she faces on behalf of all. I trust her to always use her intelligence, her loyalty and her voice to represent House District 34. Please join me in re-electing Trish Ranson.
