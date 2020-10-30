Tim O’Connell,
Stillwater
To the editor:
I was delighted to learn in 2018 that Trish Ranson was running to represent District 34 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, and thrilled to see her win that seat. She represents everything I look for in a public servant: smart as a whip, genuinely filled with compassion for all people, and tireless in her efforts to make this wonderful community even better. I had already seen Trish in her role as an educator and was impressed with her profound love of people and learning, and I knew those qualities would serve her well as our representative in the Capitol.
Fast-forward to 2020 and Trish has exceeded even my high expectations. She authored 11 measures in 2019-2020, each related to issues of health care and public education. She brings to the House a deep understanding of issues that affect families in our district, and she combines that with keen critical thinking skills to help her craft sound policy. Amid the tumult of a deadly pandemic that has left us reeling in this state, Trish’s competence and kindness have been a source of calm. I have great confidence in her understanding of the epidemiological challenges we must face and in her ability to connect the dots on how our response affects hospitals, schools, and families. It is reassuring to have her as a voice of leadership pointing to a more safe and sane path forward.
I hope you will join me on Nov. 3 in resounding support for the re-election of Trish Ranson. She’s been outstanding, and she is just getting warmed up.
