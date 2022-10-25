Robin Cornwell
Stillwater
To the editor:
In this time of transition, it’s more important than ever for our elected representatives to be willing to work together to seek meaningful solutions to help people. Divisiveness only leads to disagreement.
Trish Ranson represents positive qualities I value – optimism, hope, inclusiveness, and a willingness to listen and to support good ideas from all sides. Please join me to re-elect Trish Nov. 8.
