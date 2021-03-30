Pat Darlington
Stillwater Vice Mayor
To the editor:
I have known Ariel Ross for several years and have been impressed with her interest in service to Stillwater and its citizens as evidenced by her work on the Planning Commission, Board of Adjustment and Block 34 Task Force; all pretty challenging for volunteer work. These experiences provide, at the very least, a knowledge of municipal “jargon” (vocabulary unique to any profession) and an introduction to the culture of the system.
Besides this previous hands-on experience, Ariel has been thoughtful, creative and inclusive in her campaign for Council Seat #4. Ariel organized clean-up groups for city streets, alleyways, and the MLK marching route. Her “Over the Fence” FB conversations have covered a wide range of city topics and have engaged new perspectives. These characteristics and initiatives are indicative of how Ariel will approach the work of the council.
Ariel is a quiet observer, a deep and careful thinker and a committed doer; she’ll be a great city councilor.
