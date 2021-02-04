To the editor:
There are lots of phrases and cliches that involve the word “neighbor.”
“Love thy neighbor;” “Let me be your neighbor;” “Like a good neighbor, *insurance company* is there;” etc.
What makes a good neighbor? I think good neighbors are generous, considerate, respectful, and active in their communities.
I know Ariel Ross is a good neighbor to everyone she meets because of my personal experience with her.
Ariel is generous. During the early days of COVID, I joined much of the world in trying my hand at home baking. I was trying to make bagels and needed molasses for the water bath. Rather than buying a whole container of molasses, I asked my friends if anyone had a couple of tablespoons to spare. Ariel did not hesitate and before I knew it, a bottle of molasses was on my doorstep. The bagels were a disaster, but that had more to do with my baking abilities than Ariel’s molasses.
Ariel is considerate. She loves Stillwater and wants to see it thrive. To that end, she regularly organizes “Garbage Gathers” to (you guessed it) pick up trash around town. Most recently, we worked with several other community members to clean up the route for the parade march on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
Ariel is respectful. Like you, she has opinions on how she thinks the world should work. What sets her apart from many people running for local, state and federal political office is that she genuinely cares to hear what YOUR opinion is. She wants to hear what you think, why you think it, and isn’t going to write you off or tell you off if she doesn’t agree with you.
Ariel is an active community member. She has served on a variety of city boards and commissions, and stays up to date on local happenings. Ariel wants you to be an active community member, too. She doesn’t care if you vote for her, as long as you go vote on Feb. 9.
We need more people like Ariel in leadership.
Ariel Ross is a good neighbor.
