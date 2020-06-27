Gary Burger
Stillwater
To the editor:
It is with great pleasure that I want to voice my full support for John Talley as State Representative for District 33. I supported him two years ago, and he has fulfilled every responsibility of that office as I fully expected he would. He has called me and asked me my opinion on issues impacting Payne County several times during the last two years, as he has others in my circle of friends.
As is Caryl (John’s wife), my wife was raised in Stillwater and we both admire this couple and their heart of service for this community. When John was elected two years ago, we got a bonus, because Caryl loves the people of Payne County and works along side John to ensure that the citizens interests are always considered.
John’s heart for public service is apparent to anyone who has been around him for any period of time. My daughter first introduced me to John and Caryl when we moved back to Stillwater in 2002. He was her Sunday school teacher and worked with her, and other students, in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
As it turned out, John and Caryl are neighbors, and as such, we have gotten to know them over the years as good friends and fellow church members. As an ordained minister, John was the minister for our son’s wedding.
These events may not seem like qualifications for public office, but I have been around John when he was seriously ill, when healthy, working outside, as well as inside, watching him coach and lead high school and college students, as well as adults in this community. He is an optimist, energetic, encouraging of others, and servant of all people whom he meets. He is a person of common sense and virtue. All of these characteristics have made him an excellent representative of this county.
I have known John for 18 years and I have never heard him use profanity, criticize anyone, nor even gossip. He lifts people up and does not tear them down. He is always trying to help people of all walks of life. I don’t know about you, but I admit I could not say this about myself. I wish everyone running for public office had these qualities. That is why I’ll be voting for John again this election. I hope you do too.
