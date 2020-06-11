Joshua Taylor
Stillwater
To the editor:
I grew up in Payne County and have lived all but six years of my life here. I have known John for over 30 years, and he has been an incredible mentor for me. When I was a junior high and high school student in Perkins, John consistently taught me leadership skills, taking me with a team of students to rural schools all over the county and state to talk about leadership. His model of leadership and his commitment to truly care for every person he meets deeply influenced me. John, as a minister and a community leader, made a special point to be in every school within his influence, not just the larger schools. He understood that the rural schools in the county wanted opportunities for their students to lead and share their experiences with others, and he provided those opportunities. His value of all people, regardless of their ability to benefit him, is exactly what makes him an incredible representative for our county.
Now, as a leadership educator at Oklahoma State University, I pass on the lessons he taught me of respect and care to a new generation of students. I am extremely grateful for John’s character, and I wholeheartedly believe that John is exactly the type of person that we want in the capital building in Oklahoma City. I am deeply honored that John represents everyone in our community, regardless of income, location, or political affiliation, and I ask that others continue their support of Talley for House District 33!
