John & Shawn Howell
Stillwater
To the editor:
There are few people in and around Payne County whose lives have not been touched by John Talley. His years of service and dedication to countless young people have helped shape many now adult lives. John’s own family, his wife Caryl, son Saul and daughter Grace are fine examples of people having a sincere desire to improve and care for the people of Payne County and our entire state. Their cumulative years of service in the field of education tell this story.
Two years ago, John made the decision to serve in a different capacity by running for State Representative.
He started his campaign by asking everyone he could come into contact with what issues they thought were important and how they felt they should be handled. This is how John works.
He is a sincere people person with a desire to know and understand individual issues. His common sense approach allows him to understand the sometimes complex and different sides of each issue. He is not a career politician. He is a man with a great sense of respect for every citizen and is dedicated to serving each of us in a nonpartisan manner. He is accessible to anyone by phone. He is willing to attend or meet with any group and hear their opinion on issues affecting their businesses, lives or family.
John’s service to the State is of great importance. He is the type of man everyone always describes when talking about the ideal political Representative. He is capable of giving the citizens great comfort while at the same time moving us forward. These are just some of the reasons we ask you to join us in supporting John Talley for State Representative.
Remember to vote! Early voting dates are June 25, 26 and 27 at the Payne County Administration Building. General Election is Tuesday, June 30, polls open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
