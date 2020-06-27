Carolynn MacAllister
Stillwater
To the editor:
I am writing in support of John Talley’s candidacy to serve as OK District 33 State Representative. I have known John Talley many years and he is a person of integrity and honesty. Over the past two years, I have discussed critical legislative issues with John that affect the health and well-being of citizens in Payne County. He always listened thoughtful, did his due diligence on the issue and made decisions based on protecting the rights and well-being of citizens he represented. It is important to emphasize that John kept all his promises to the citizens of District 33 and did not let outside groups and corporations control his choices. He quickly gained a reputation of being a representative of authenticity, reliability and somebody who gets things done.
Over the past two years, Representative Talley’s top priorities were OK Economy, Quality Education, Protecting Citizen Rights, Criminal Justice and Rebuilding Vital Infrastructure (we desperately need). John judiciously participates in his OK House Committees and on the House Chamber, he is not afraid to speak up for citizens of District 33. With the tremendous negative impact COVID-19 has had on the citizens of OK and the state’s economy, as well as, the upcoming challenges of the OK State Budget, we absolutely need somebody who can use their legislative experience to effectively represent our interests and protect our rights. You can count on John Talley to make decisions to protect all of us while balancing the competing needs of the state. It is imperative we have people in our state government that speak up, ask questions and get things done - that is John Talley. If you see John Talley on your ballot – Vote Talley to represent District 33 in the Republican Primary June 30th.
