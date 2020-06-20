Tom and Marcia Karns
Stillwater
To the editor:
We have known John and Caryl for over 30 years and consider them very close friends. We have worked alongside John as Sunday School teachers and have raised our kids together. Tom has worked with John as a board member for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes for 25 years. As many who know John personally would agree, he is a man of high integrity and morals. He has the remarkable character to both reach and teach people at the same time casting a listening ear. He genuinely cares for people and has the unique ability to bring out the best in others. We believe he has done an outstanding job as our representative and he always listens to his constituents concerns. I was able to serve as the doctor of the day in the house and saw his serving personality at work as he interacted with the other legislators. He wasn’t swayed by political pressure but voted his conscience and what he heard from his constituents.We believe he stands for the right issues but easily engages those that think differently to understand their position. He represents hard-working, middle class people who have Christian values. We urge you to cast your vote for John Talley for state house district 33 on June 30
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.