Aaron Means
Payne County GOP Chair
To the editor:
On January 27, 2022, the Stillwater Noon Rotary Club and The League of Women Voters held their forums for the two candidates for mayor. Mr. Marc Trotter was very clear in answering questions about how he would vote in city council meetings as our Stillwater mayor. He was transparent about his approach to how he would govern our city. During both forums, his answers were consistent across a broad range of subjects. This was especially true relating to questions regarding managing our city’s finances. That is why I am supporting Mr. Marc Trotter for Stillwater mayor, and I hope you will as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.