Joe Flack
Stillwater
To the editor:
Do our mayor and city council have legal authority to close businesses? Churches? Schools? To mandate individual health choices? To designate local businesses as “Essential” or “Non-essential”? To threaten business licenses for failure to comply?
Legal Authority: Did Mayor Joyce even ask the question?
In the name of “Public Safety,” government at all levels has overstepped its constitutional bounds. Stillwater city government has been on the front lines, led by Mayor Joyce.
Our city government needs a course correction.
The current mayor proposes higher taxes – even as the he oversees a bloated $120 million budget, and citizens and businesses cope with runaway inflation and broken supply chains.
I know Marc Trotter well, and I support his campaign for Mayor. Marc wants to return our city government to its constitutional limits, eliminate wasteful spending (like $5,000 bribes to take the vaccine, and millions for a recycling center). And he wants to make Stillwater friendlier to business by lowering taxes and regulation.
Marc loves our city. His humility, wisdom, and deference to God and the law will revive Stillwater.
