Shawn K. Howell
Stillwater
To the editor:
Sheriff Kevin Woodward has proudly served in public service since 1994. He is a native Oklahoman and a graduate of Oklahoma State University OKC. Due to his strong work ethic he quickly advanced and earned the titled of Undersheriff by December of 2000. He was willing to work hard in all aspects of law enforcement, from over-seeing financial ledgers and budgets to Detention Center operations, Dispatch Center, Road Deputies, Reserve Deputies, Purchasing and Evidence/Property room management and technology.
He came to Payne County Sheriff’s Department in 2009 as a Captain. Right off, he used his strong technology skills to modernize the departmental communications. He implemented a new computer system that now ties all departments within the Sheriff’s Office together. This was a huge game changer for our Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Woodward cares about the people on his team. He values the role that each takes on while understanding the great risks associated with law enforcement to provide protection and safety for the citizens of our county.
It is with great pride that I am happy to support Sheriff Woodward and strongly encourage each of you to vote for him on June 30. Let’s keep Kevin Woodward as our Sheriff.
