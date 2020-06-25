LeNell Bowen
First Deputy Payne County Commissioner
To the editor:
I want to express my support for Payne County Sheriff Kevin Woodward. During these turbulent times and in the current technological age that we live in, it is vitally important for Payne County to KEEP Kevin Woodward as our Sheriff moving forward, because he understands the importance technology plays in keeping Payne County safe, efficient and ready to adapt to current and future societal dynamics.
As someone who has worked for Payne County for seven years as First Deputy County Commissioner for Payne County, District 2, I have had the opportunity to see Sheriff Woodward lead and serve the citizens of our county with professionalism and integrity.
Let’s keep Kevin Woodward as our Sheriff for Payne County.
