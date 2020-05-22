Jill Webber
To the editor:
Please join us by supporting Melody Wright for Stillwater Public School Board of Education. All Stillwater registered voters may vote for both Ward 4 and Ward 5 open seats. Melody is running for Ward 4.
Melody was asked to run for the board by educators, businesspeople, parents and grandparents who believe she is the right person for the job. I personally have known Melody for 30 years in different capacities, teaching with her at the high school for 15 of those. In the 30 years, I have never met anyone who better epitomizes the definition of commitment to education than Melody! All of the above supporters are very aware of Melody’s educational experiences and insights which we believe would be helpful to the board.
Even though Melody retired from teaching several years ago, she maintained her commitment to education by participating at the Capitol during the teacher walk out. And, just recently, she was contacted to help with coordinating community volunteers for the Grab and Go Meals Programs during the COVID-19 virus shut down of our schools.
Melody is a leader and problem solver, listening to all concerns and then working with others to help find the best solution. Prior to the COVID-19 shutdown, Melody made herself available to the public every Monday night for input from our community. She also visited several schools during lunchtime to gather educators’ inputs. Through her vast educational experiences, she has gained valuable insight and a reputation as a go-to person for leadership.
During these trying educational times, Melody has the first-hand educational experiences, insights and commitment to help our school district be one of the state’s best. She is one of those people who has always made a difference in education, and she will make a difference for Stillwater students!
