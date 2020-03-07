Mary Holley
Stillwater
To the editor:
On April 7, 2020, the residents of Stillwater will be able to vote for candidates to serve on the school board of Stillwater Public Schools. I am supporting Melody Wright for Ward 4
I have known Melody for many years. She is a friend, as well as a professional colleague.
She will work to address the issue of increases in enrollment at our elementary schools. Also, as a school board member, she will help support student success by addressing the effect of Adverse Childhood Experiences. Please vote on April 7 for the Wright candidate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.