Mary Holley

Stillwater

To the editor:

On April 7, 2020, the residents of Stillwater will be able to vote for candidates to serve on the school board of Stillwater Public Schools. I am supporting Melody Wright for Ward 4

I have known Melody for many years. She is a friend, as well as a professional colleague.

She will work to address the issue of increases in enrollment at our elementary schools. Also, as a school board member, she will help support student success by addressing the effect of Adverse Childhood Experiences. Please vote on April 7 for the Wright candidate.

