To the editor:
On Feb. 8, our community voted YES on the Transportation Sales Tax change that was part of the “Together Investing in Municipal Excellence (T.I.M.E.)” initiative. It passed by 70%!
Now, Vibrant Stillwater calls on you to go to the polls again on Tuesday, April 5, as we strive to create a safer Stillwater by voting YES on the Fire Station #2 Bond Proposition.
If the bond proposition passes, we will be providing funding from property taxes to build a new Fire Station 2 in a better location. For a home valued at $200,000, it would only be an increase in property tax of approximately $32.90 a year.
The recent Quality of Life survey made it clear that safety is a top priority. In fact, 78% ranked Public Safety and Low Crime as the second highest feature of Quality of Life attributes. A new Fire Station #2 addresses a critical safety issue for our community.
The current fire station is 83 years old. It does not meet National Standards for fire stations. It lacks modern fire alarm and security systems, there is no exhaust capture system to keep fire fighters safe, it contains lead paint and asbestos, and it’s difficult to heat and cool. Four bay doors are heavy and slow to raise, hindering response times to emergencies.
There are many benefits to the proposed new location on Western Road. First and foremost, it will reduce response times to fires and emergencies that occur on the west side of town. And it will improve Insurance Services Office ratings, which may reduce homeowner’s property insurance rates.
What’s more, the current fire station will be preserved as a community icon. It is owned by Oklahoma State University and is on the National Register of Historic Places. What’s more, OSU is providing a location for the proposed new Fire Station 2.
Please vote YES on April 5. Careful consideration has been given to citizen input into this data-driven prioritization process. It is time to invest in our community. Please join us in creating a safer, more vibrant Stillwater.
