Pat Darlington, Gil Emde, Bob Graalman, Eric Gudgel, Steve Hallgren, Kristen Josey, John Price, Dustin Reavis, Deb Vincent, Mike Woods
Former SPS Board of Education Members
To the editor:
We former Stillwater School Board members hope for a large turnout and resounding win for the school bonds election on Feb.14. Such an outcome would re-affirm our reputation as “Oklahoma’s Education Community,” where high achievement in safe, comfortable, and efficient facilities, PreK-12 and beyond, is widely acknowledged and appreciated.
This opportunity (a 10-year instead of the more typical 4-6 year – hence the size) will eventually address the following, and more:
*Construct a superb new building for grades 10-12, on land already owned by SPS, a major cost advantage;
*Move ninth-graders into the current high school after timely repair and reconfiguration, which will benefit them and allow for gradual reduction of populations in elementary schools, eliminating any immediate need for a new one;
*Achieve long term goals of locating more school functions centrally – much safer and more convenient;
*Address routine building maintenance, repair, and transportation needs;
*Provide the latest advances in safety, security, and technology.
Past years have seen numerous successes, championships, and awards in our schools, many made possible thanks to past bond approvals. Our fine graduates move from the SPS experience to good jobs and higher educational opportunities. We are indeed fortunate here.
Bonds nothing to do with the curriculum or how our outstanding faculty and staff do their jobs. They DO, however, illustrate our wishes for all involved to learn and teach in the best possible conditions – obligations voters have previously taken on, with excellent results. And to be clear, there can be risks involved in missing a bond cycle due to a negative vote, thereby losing momentum for long-term success.
Public education remains the single best measure of an informed and civil society.
During a time when the resources provided by the state remain far below standard, we are compelled to provide locally for our children’s and town’s future. Let’s vote YES for these measures that will keep our educational reputation, cited above, moving forward – The Pioneer Way!
Kris & Kevin Fowler
Stillwater
To the editor:
The citizens of Stillwater have a real opportunity to advance our community in the upcoming Stillwater Public School Bond questions. Voting is at your polling location on Feb. 14 or early voting at the Payne County Administration Building on Thursday, Feb. 9 – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday, Feb. 10 – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
An opportunity to support education at the same time we are driving economic development without increasing taxes. SPS has performed at an elite level for decades and the support of school bonds are key in the results.
Stillwater is the state’s education capitol and our community thrives when we support our institutions. We urge you to step up and vote YES for the SPS Bond (see https://www.stillwaterschools.com/page/391 for details).
A vote for SPS is vote for our community’s future.
