Lana Layton
General Manager,
Microtel Inn & Suites
To the editor:
We don’t experience the type of personal relationships we have with Visit Stillwater in our other markets. We support a “Yes” vote on the Visitor Tax on February 8 to continue to grow to Visit Stillwater programming and visitor development type of amenities.
Michael Messuri
General Manager, Springhill Suites
To the editor:
After attending the quarterly hotel luncheon and seeing first-hand the direction Visit Stillwater is going, we at the Springhill Suites are supporting a “Yes!” vote on February 8.
Jeri Hughs,
General Manager, Residence Inn by Marriott
To the editor:
We appreciate our relationship with Visit Stillwater to work together to fill up the Residence Inn by Marriott with event attendees, athletics fans, leisure travelers, and our extended stay guests.
We will vote YES!” on February 8th for the visitor tax to make sure we are staying in front of decision-makers to increase the number of visitors who come to Stillwater.
Lora Graham,
Sales Manager, Holiday Inn Express & Suites
To the editor:
The Visit Stillwater staff has been responsible for many of the groups we’ve hosted at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites since we opened for business.
We will vote “Yes!” on February 8 so they can continue to increase the number of visitors that come to Stillwater annually.
