Chris K. Norris
Visit Stillwater Chairperson
To the editor:
Fellow Stillwater Citizens,
Austin 17, Ft. Worth 17, Lubbock 15, Enid 8, Ponca City 8, Perry 8, Manhattan, Ks 7.5, and Stillwater 4. No, this isn’t random odds from Vegas or partial football scores, it is the visitor tax other cities in our region and the Big 12 charge hotel and Airbnb guests. While other cities over the years have aggressively raised their visitors tax we have stayed stagnant since our inception in 1985. We have a chance on February 8th to level the playing field with those that we compete and raise our visitor tax to 7%.
As Chairman of Visit Stillwater, I can justifiably say the VS Board and staff have done a remarkable job of recruiting visitors and tourists to our fine city. As a merchant on Campus Corner for 30 years (1986-2016) I observed first hand how these recruited visitors increased my sales as well as the sales for my fellow merchants. These increased sales benefitted all Stillwater citizens both in increased sales tax and utility usage passed on to the City of Stillwater coffers. As someone who has seen what Visit Stillwater can do with 4% the sky is the limit with an increase to 7%. The results of Visit Stillwater’s efforts over many years have led to recent written endorsements from nine local hotels and many business/ community leaders that have felt the positive effects of Visit Stillwater.
The visitor tax will conservatively generate an additional $600,000 in the first year for a total of $1.3 million. 30% or approximately $400,000 of this will be invested in visitor development amenities such as improved athletic facilities, expanded cultural districts, and other attractions. The remaining 70% or $900,000 will be used by Visit Stillwater for a comprehensive marketing and sales plan for our community of over 200 businesses and 2000 events a year. An example is our budgeted grant amount to recruit visitors will increase by 75%. This will enable us to broaden our recruitment area from local to regional visitors as far as 300 miles away. Visit Stillwater will also be able to market to a convention center that is evolving from a dream to a reality. This enables Visit Stillwater to recruit much larger events that in the past we had no room to accommodate.
Now the best for last: the tax increase will not cost the people of Stillwater a single dollar to have access to the improvements the tax will generate. Please vote “YES” for this important moment in Stillwater’s history….it costs you NOTHING.
