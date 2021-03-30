Donna Occhipinti Yost
Stillwater
To the editor:
In a recent article, the News Press reported on the city council forum between Candidates Ross and Hawkins. The candidates were asked, if given $1,000,000, how would the candidates utilize the money. Both candidates see Block 34 as a need for the City of Stillwater. But according to the City of Stillwater for Development Projects, (stillwater.org), Block 34 began in 2011, but nothing has been updated there since 2017. Candidate Ross says that the Block 34 Trust has plans, but funding is an issue. Then she continued that The Community Center needs renovations but there again, funding may be an issue.
The News Press then reported that candidate Hawkins “would like to see the outdoor theater completed and would like to see more connection with the Stillwater Community Center. Programming for Block 34 will also be important.”
How about the unglamorous necessity of road improvements? Drive on Range Road from 19th north to Highway 51, it’s unsafe – narrow with no striping. Yes, part of that road can be considered the responsibility of Payne County Commissioners, but is that really a valid reason to neglect it and place the residents who drive on it regularly at risk. Drive Duck Street north in the right lane from Fourth Street to Boomer Road, or Knoblock north to the fire station – both are disgraceful. Unfortunately, there are many more in the same shape.
If there isn’t adequate funding for areas that the City already has the responsibility to maintain, such as the Community Center and roads, should it undertake new projects like Block 34 or an outdoor theater. Perhaps the City Council could consider selling “Block 34” of use the TIF funding for these and other nonessential projects!
