To the editor:
To this day, tattoos have been a rather controversial subject with many individuals believing that tattoos should not be seen on another individual in any visible area.
With this being said, I believe individuals that have visible facial tattoos will be declared guilty more often when receiving a verdict because of the stigma that has been associated with tattoos and criminal activity. Individuals are judged heavily on first impressions.
A major part of those first impressions are how individuals look appearance wise, and their facial profile plays a major part in that. Because of this, whenever we see another individual that has some sort of facial tattooing, we might automatically make specific biases about that person. For example, if you are a juror at a trial and the defendant appears to have some type of facial tattooing you are more likely to automatically assume that they are guilty for whatever crime they are being accused of. On the other hand, if an individual does not have any obvious signs of a tattoo, especially on their face, they have a better chance of being found innocent. It has been proven, using the Halo Effect and Nerd Effect, that individuals might get a lighter sentence or even completely declared innocent if they fit the “innocent profile”. This could be by looking very well kept, attractive, or even intelligent.
However, most people do not even realize that they are falling prey to these certain stigmas. Funk and Todorov (2013) have discussed the effects that tattoos can have when being in a legal setting, such as a courtroom.
Every individual can perceive tattoos differently. Some believe that tattoos show signs of creativity. In some cases, tattoos are seen as individuals trying to act out towards others that are around them. While in a courthouse setting, tattoos are usually perceived as an individual being involved in some sort of criminal activity.
With that being said, perceived criminals usually end up receiving more guilty verdicts than those that are seen as innocent. It might not even matter what the crime is.
