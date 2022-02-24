Robin Cornwell
Stillwater
To the editor:
“Methane production in grazing beef systems” – an intriguing headline (Feb. 19 News Press)! I thought I’d find some interesting information about how OSU researchers are working to mitigate the release of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, from US farms.
I was disappointed to instead wade through a quarter page of technical jargon about “forage base” and “methane mitigation compound supplementation.” The article also seemed to try to deflect blame (for methane release) from the US beef industry, saying most of it comes from animals in developing countries and cow-calf and stocker segments. Are cow-calf and stocker operations not part of the chain of activities in the beef industry? Regarding beef from developing countries, some of it is imported to the US. According to the industry website beef2live, beef imports are down, but in 2021, 2.48 billion pounds of beef were imported, making the methane emissions from farms in other countries our responsibility, too.
Next time, explain in plain language, please. Everybody who eats a cheeseburger today, whether it’s from a fast-food outlet or a fancy bistro, has a stake (pun intended) in methane emissions from farms.
