Dennis Gronquist
Stillwater
To the editor:
Let’s take a closer look at Teddy Roosevelt’s 1906 Muckraker speech. According to Dictionary.com, the definition of Muckraker is, “to search for and expose real or alleged corruption, scandal, or the like, especially in politics.” While this sounds good, it is not exactly applicable here. Teddy Roosevelt was a Republican In Name Only, a RINO. While claiming to be against corruption, he convinced Congress to ignore the constitution’s property clause, to pass The Antiquities Act. This allows the federal government today, to own nearly 40% in the various western States. This is legalized corruption, where government has hidden it in plain sight.
Such corruption immediately brings to mind Teddy’s similarity to George Soros. How does George make his money these days? He establishes, owns, and operates charities. Lots of them! He owns or operates about 206 within the United States alone, and 30 or so scattered around the world. His charity in Ukraine is at the heart of the corruption scandal that includes Joe and Hunter Biden. George’s charity is not the oil company that is in the news. That is a convenient distraction. Joe was dispatched to Ukraine to stop the investigation into the Democratic party’s favorite billionaire sponsor, George Soros’s company.
The Soros charity is called “The Anti-corruption Action Center or AntAC. Obama’s diplomatic channels had tried and failed to stop the investigation. In the letter from the US embassy to the Ukrainian corruption investigators, the only company named is AntAC. Perhaps the largest tax-exempt, nonprofit charity in Ukraine, it was under investigation for corruption, as was the natural gas company. AntAC was founded by George Soros and co-sponsored by the Obama administration. There is no conspiracy when the facts are available to any curious seeker.
Say it ain’t so, Joe.
