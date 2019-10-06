Jerry Bettis
Stillwater
To the editor:
In 1906 President Theodore Roosevelt delivered an important speech about corruption that has become known as the Muck-Raker speech. Although 113 years have passed, many of the things President Roosevelt said are eerily relevant today. As he neared the end of the speech he said. “On the other hand, the wild preachers of unrest and discontent, the wild agitators against the entire existing order, the men who act crookedly, whether because of sinister design or from mere puzzle-headedness, the men who preach destruction without proposing any substitute for what they intend to destroy, or who propose a substitute which would be far worse than the existing evils-all these men are the most dangerous opponents of real reform. If they fail to get their way they will still do incalculable harm by provoking the kind of reaction which in its revolt against the senseless evil of their teaching would enthrone more securely than ever the evils which their misguided followers believe they are attacking.”
If this doesn’t immediately make you think of the Trump administration let me give you a few reminders.
• Unrest & discontent: In 2016 Lindsey Graham said Trump was appealing to the dark side of American politics and is selling fear and prejudice. He’s a race bating, xenophobic, religious bigot, and, by the way, there are a lot of fine people among the Nazis and white supremicists.
• Agitators against the existing order: Nationalism vs. Globalism, white supremacy, accepting/asking for foreign help in our elections, Replace our Republic with Trump family autocracy. Praise dictators and scourge our allies, NATO and the UN.
• Act crookedly: paying women he had sex with to keep quiet, giving his unqualified children roles in our government, locking away children in chain-link cages, and lying incessantly. Pocketing huge sums of money from businesses he hasn’t divested himself from.
• Sinister or puzzle-headedness: Well, Miller and Bannon are certainly sinister and I have never before heard such puzzle-headedness from the mouth of a President before.
• Destruction without substitute: Lets overturn Obama care and substitute… what?? , Overturn Iran nuclear agreement, Withdraw from TPP and Paris Climate agreement, Lower environmental protections allowing air and water standards to weaken. Reduce CAFE standards and boost efforts to increase coal production and use, while disregarding efforts to increase clean energy.
If you haven’t already become completely caught up in the Cult of Trump, (or is it the Stockholm Syndrome?), please think about helping to rout the Trump corruption out of our government.
