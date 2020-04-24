Bryon Mills
Stillwater
To the editor:
Trump acted on the virus well before any left-wing radical Democrat thought it was the right thing to do.
If Obama or Biden had been in charge, they probably would have sent a plane load of cash to help China with their three-month coverup.
According to William Sanders, I’m one of those deplorable Walmart shoppers whose vote doesn’t count.
Well, if Trump is doing such a bad job, why are the Democrats so worried about beating him in November?
It’s because he’s the first president in decades that actually gets things done.
Perhaps Mr. Sanders should buy a one-way ticket to his favorite socialist country and live in peace and poverty for the rest of his life.
