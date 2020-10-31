Rep. John Talley
Stillwater
To the editor:
I consider myself fortunate to have known Burns and his wife, Ann, for several years and to witness firsthand their remarkable impact on the Oklahoma State campus, the Stillwater community and the entire state of Oklahoma.
Over the course of his tenure, President Hargis has made our campus even more beautiful and set record enrollment. His passion for higher education has inspired many students to set high goals and attain them. His steadfast servant leadership continually guided our community and showed us the unwavering support we needed during tragedy.
Burns and Ann are beloved by students, faculty, staff and alumni alike, and their absence will be deeply felt.
From the bottom of my heart, I’d like to thank them both for their service to our school and state, and I wish them the very best in their next chapter.
