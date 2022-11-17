Jim Rutledge
Stillwater
To the editor:
First of all, thank you to the Stillwater News Press for the wonderful coverage for all of the Veterans Day Celebrations, including the ones at Fairlawn, OSU and Stillwater Public Schools.
Second, thanks to all of the schools and churches that held special ceremonies over the past week. Interest in celebrating American Veterans and Active-Duty Military is greatly appreciated by those of us who served or are serving.
We believe it is important for today’s youth to know about the selfless service of so many who have worn the uniform. On behalf of the Stillwater American Legion Post, Thank You to the Stillwater community for your support.
