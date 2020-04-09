Bob Graalman
President
Stillwater Board of Education
To the editor:
Less than one month ago, the Stillwater School Board met in our regular March session to conduct business, some routine and some out of the ordinary, including measures being considered for a potential coronavirus outbreak, then still developing daily. (For frame of reference – the OKC Thunder basketball game that was canceled just moments before it was scheduled to start had just occurred the night before! Seems ages ago, doesn’t it?)
In rapid fashion, now less than 30 days later, we have seen sweeping changes to the school year and the opening Monday of a new academic quarter unlike any seen before. Thanks to the devotion and experience of SPS faculty and the organization and efforts of administration and support staff, we have witnessed the birth of a versatile distance learning plan that will accommodate current needs and advance the system for future growth. We look forward to the continuing input and collaboration of the residents of Stillwater, “Oklahoma’s Education Community.”
Over the extended spring break, SPS nutrition and transportation services staff have delivered thousands of meals to our young people and will continue to do so. Facilities staff have implemented an organized shutdown of all sites, while continuing to clean and secure those locations. In a special meeting last Thursday, the board approved temporary policies that allow administration to make procedural and financial decisions and address changes as they arise. We also heard a detailed description of educational innovations to provide solid transitional experiences for the future. We on the board are not surprised at the energy and creative insights displayed by the various units that keep SPS moving. We see it all the time.
Monday morning, faculty and staff began joining a livestream of an online kickoff to the district’s new distance learning program. As the 8:30 meeting time approached, more and more participants chimed in, greeting their peers, expressing confidence in the face of the challenge before them, and eager to reconnect with students – the passion for educating, inherent in the very being of our teachers, expressed in a flood of familiar names appearing on our screens. Following acknowledgements and encouragement from site and central administrators, a brief video highlighted what we all want to, and will again see – students at work and play in academic and extracurricular moments that have defined the exceptional SPS experience for many years. Your teachers, administrators, and staff, with your help, will make it happen. “Such is the nature of Pioneers!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.