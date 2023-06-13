Rebecca Brienen, Director, and Meghan Brasuell, Manager
Prairie Arts Center: an OSU-City of Stillwater Partnership for the Arts
To the editor:
We are thrilled to announce the renewal of our contract with the City of Stillwater and would like to thank everyone who contributed to the success of the Prairie Arts Center over the last three years! We are delighted to finally be fully back to our pre-pandemic levels of engagement and participation.
Highlights from the last year include our on-going partnership with the OSU Museum of Art to provide art-making space and activities for visiting K-12 student groups from Stillwater and other cities around the state. We recently worked with the Stillwater Public Schools on the “I Made Art” project, which resulted in over 2,000 (!!!) works of art that were exhibited at Prairie Arts during the Arts Festival in April 2023.
Over the last three years we have facilitated art experiences, activities, and exhibitions for multiple community and state organizations, including but not limited to, The Boy and Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma; OLLI (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute); the Stillwater Public Library; the Arts and Humanities Council of Stillwater; the Downtown Stillwater Cultural District; Legacy Retirement Community; Big Brothers/Big Sisters; and the Oklahoma Art Education Association.
Prairie Arts is currently offering adult classes in pottery, painting, jewelry-making, glass fusing, and more! Our “Artists in the Spotlight” Summer Art Camp (6-14 years old) started June 6, and we are also offering workshops for teenagers throughout the summer in photography, printmaking and more as part of the Prairie Arts Institute. For those of you who prefer one-on-one instruction, many of our community artist-educators would be happy to pair up with you in our Art Partners program.
Please see our website for more information https://artscenter.okstate.edu/
Please note that the Stillwater Farmer’s Market, located in our parking lot, is open Wednesdays and Saturdays throughout the summer. We will feature many talented artists in our community in our Porch Pop-Ups, which are scheduled on Saturdays through July; let us know if you are interested in participating! And please feel free to drop by and explore our Art Shop for used art supplies or enjoy one of our free Community Art Studio projects on Saturdays.
We look forward to seeing you!
Best wishes for a creative and enjoyable summer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.