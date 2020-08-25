James Beckstrom
Stillwater
To the editor:
A big shout out to our City Government and Staff – COVID response, streets, sidewalks and much more. This is a huge thank you to our hardworking and thoughtful City Council, overall government, and City employees. The tremendous work you’ve done this year to protect us from COVID-19 has passed muster at the international level, and I am much appreciative for all you do.
Thank you for not caving to the vocal bullies who yell that they have a Constitutional right to put others at risk of infection. The up to tenfold surge in cases in June should have been enough evidence that we can’t pretend it’s not real, but sadly many still do. I wish they would read and internalize the entire Constitution rather than misinterpret and misrepresent snip-its here and there.
The cost effective road improvements throughout our city are welcome, long overdue and are making our fine City “sparkle” again. The amazing sidewalk link along Western from 6th Avenue north to Farm Road now connects from south 19th Avenue all the way to Boomer Lake! The gradual ups and downs, gradual curves, and retaining walls on the new Western segment that were done to avoid some trees, accommodate driveways, gives it an attractive aesthetic. Every time my wife and I walk there, which is most evenings, we see others using it.
It is good to have pedestrian access to businesses south of 6th Avenue by foot or bicycle, for the first time, ever. For those who are looking for amazing sunset views, watch from this sidewalk segment over the OSU farms and more often than not they are breathtaking and help us remember the agricultural community that keeps food on our tables. In closing, thank you again City of Stillwater government and employees for all you do to take care of us and make our lives better.
