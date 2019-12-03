Ted and Linda Kuntz
Stillwater
To the editor:
We were blessed and very appreciative of the Into the Street groups. The first group Pi Kappa Alpha: Jake Helm, Blake Sarivere, Joshua Meza,Noah Sigrest, Cal Tracy, Josh Steinle, Ryler Coddell, and Brayden Ch. The young men raked the leaves in the yard and cleaned the gutters. When the second group came they went to another house.
The second group finished bagging leaves, digging bulbs, and cleaning windows.
The St. John Catholic Pokes: Nicole Brinker, Kira Fiola, Angela St.John, Jasmine Ghavalmi, Trevor Larson, Colby Chamblin, Fernando Moren, Michael Horinek, Tom O’Conner, Ashley Baver, Rachel Crittell, and Emily Heitschmidt.
A big Thanks to these wonderful young people.
Gary and Nancy Franklin
Stillwater
To the editor:
We were very pleased to host five young women and men from the Vintage Faith church which meets at the Bennett Chapel on the OSU campus. They participated in the “Into the Streets” program and helped us clean out our attic and garage and raked and bagged leaves. A big thank you to Elizabeth Johnson, Christine James, Breanna Gallagher, Wyatt Williams and Tyler Tucker. They were energetic and friendly and did an excellent job.
