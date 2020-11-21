Val Sims
Stillwater
To the editor:
Saturday, Nov. 7 was the annual fall workday for the “Into the Streets” groups from OSU that come each year, and this year I had four of the nicest and politest young men from the Phi Kappa Tau Fraternity.
They were Charles Pickens, Jayden Absher, Aiden Randle and William Lewis.
These four worked diligently for almost three hours spading up flower beds and taking out the dried Canna plants and bagging them. Both of these jobs would have been difficult for me to do and I appreciated it so much.
Thank you, “Into the Streets.” I so look forward to your young groups coming each year.
