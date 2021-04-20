Val Sims
Stillwater
To the editor:
I would like to convey my heartfelt thank you and appreciation to these six fine young men: Wesley Sachs, Michael Forhan, Max Sise, Griffin Miller, Dawson Smith and James Masoner from the Beta Theta Pi Fraternity who came to work in my yard on March 20.
They did a fantastic job cleaning flower beds, digging up Canna bulbs and sacking all the debris and putting it on the end of my driveway for me. I appreciate the Into the Streets program so much. I look forward to them coming every spring and fall and always enjoy each group.
