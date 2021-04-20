Val Sims

Stillwater

To the editor:

I would like to convey my heartfelt thank you and appreciation to these six fine young men: Wesley Sachs, Michael Forhan, Max Sise, Griffin Miller, Dawson Smith and James Masoner from the Beta Theta Pi Fraternity who came to work in my yard on March 20.

​They did a fantastic job cleaning flower beds, digging up Canna bulbs and sacking all the debris and putting it on the end of my driveway for me. I appreciate the Into the Streets program so much. I look forward to them coming every spring and fall and always enjoy each group.

