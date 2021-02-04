To the editor:
Hat’s off and a big THANK YOU to OSU Health Services for the COVID-19 vaccination opportunity offered to OSU Payne County alumni 65 and older. It was very well organized and greatly appreciated.
Tommy Dwaine Olmstead, 73, died January 31, 2021 in Ripley, Oklahoma. His services are pending at this time. Strode Funeral Home and Cremation is in charge of arrangements.
Esther Ann Winterfeldt, 94, died November 10, 2020 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Her memorial service will begin at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 13, 2021 at the Strode Funeral Home Chapel in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Strode Funeral Home.
Lois Ann Thorfinnson Mickle Born: 30 October 1927; Died 19 January 2021 Lois was born in Stillwater, OK. Her parents Ted and Anna moved to Lincoln, NB where Lois grew up. She got her BA from the University of Nebraska, where she was an excellent student and an officer of her Chi Omega chapte…
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Sponsored By: Arvest Bank
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.