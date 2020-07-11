Bonita Warren
Stillwater
To the editor:
Dear Frontliners: Queen Esther was told by her uncle that she was in the right place at the right time, “for such a time as this,” and thereby was able to save her people.
Frontliners, you have been thrust into the right place at the right time, giving up more than the rest of us will ever realize, but please know that you are admired, appreciated beyond measure, and prayed for. Thank you.
