Rhonda Markum
County Commissioner-Elect
To the editor:
I would like to thank everyone who got out and voted in the Republican runoff election.
Thank you, Sheryl Lacy, for a clean, hard-fought race.
I would like to thank those that helped with my campaign; whether placing yard signs, finding sign locations, knocking doors, driving me around, helping me design my flyers and signs, talking to all of your friends and other people, holding signs, sharing all of my information on Facebook posts and so much more. I’m truly humbled by the support I have received both financially and physically from family, friends and constituents.
I would like to also thank Commissioner Rocky Blasier for his training and giving me the opportunity to learn the paperwork side of the commissioner’s duties and allowing me to get my Roads Scholar Certification so I would have more knowledge about what goes into building and maintaining the roads.
I look forward to working with Zach, Chris and the employees of District 3 and continuing forward with making District 3 a district to be proud of. For those of you that voted for me, thank you! And I look forward to serving you as your next District 3 Commissioner.
