Stillwater
To the editor:
Once again my husband and I are so grateful to the students who showed up this past Saturday morning to help with outdoor tasks at our home.
These students were all members of the American Medical Student Association and included Nathan, Ryan, Samuel, Alexis, Ashley and Jacob. They are a credit to themselves and the university. Many thanks!
Bob & Glenna Hughes
Stillwater
To the editor:
Our appreciation goes to OSU’s “Into the Streets” program. Nine ladies from the Alpha Omicron Pi sorority came to our house to do yard work – mainly raking and bagging leaves. Saying thank you doesn’t seem enough for the outstanding work done by: Claire Sheppard, Kenzie Sena, Sarah Jacobsen, Shelbi Pond, Kaylie Rochce, Chrissy LeClear, Abby Smoot, Zoe Neal and Sophia Smith. THANK YOU for a job well done!
Elaine Courtright
Stillwater
To the editor:
I would like to give a big thank you to the members of the Theta Tau Fraternity for Engineers who did a wonderful job clearing my yard of leaves from two large oak trees. Thank you, Into the Streets, for connecting them with me.
