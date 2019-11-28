Dave and Kathy McCroskey
Stillwater
To the editor:
This past Saturday, in the chilly weather, five very energetic young women were in our backyard raking leaves.
Kynadi Shelby, Maddi Jo Williams, Megan Jordan, Lauren Badiyan, and Amanda Smihi were a blessing to us and a representation of the reason for “Into the Streets.” It is great to see young people today willing to go out of their way to show concern and willingness to help others.
Mary and Robert Park
Stillwater
To the editor:
Thanks for the great pleasure we had on Saturday! The three “Into The Streets” grad students arrived, were invited inside and Thomas asked if he could pray.
After his beautiful prayer, the grad students, from the School of Education, Health, and Aviation introduced themselves as: Dominic Egure, Nigeria; Rachel Kim, South Korea; and Thomas Campbell, Lawton, Oklahoma.
About halfway finished outside they came in, had hot chocolate and grapes and we visited about their future plans, their families overseas, their genealogy, the city of Stillwater, Oklahoma and the good ole USA.
The grads did a fantastic job of removing the hundreds of accumulated leaves from the roof gutters, raked and bagged leaves from the front yard, and left it looking just like a bunch of professionals had been there! THANK YOU, and keep up the good work, OSU!
