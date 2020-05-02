Carolynn MacAllister
Stillwater
To the editor:
This letter is long overdue, as I have long wanted to express my appreciation to the staff of Stillwater News Press and local radio stations. Our local news sources have had a substantial effect on our community’s well-being by keeping us well updated on the COVID-19 pandemic and the availability of resources.
Over the years, I have noticed that our newspaper and radio stations not only strive to keep us informed but to engage citizens in government, local agencies, schools, nonprofits and basically all our community partners. In my opinion, this is critical because community engagement can solve community problems. When citizens are engaged, they tend to connect to each other, volunteer where there is need and take an active civic role in their community.
Our Stillwater news sources also help bring to the attention of local and state policy makers the local concerns and issues that can impact our daily lives. Communication through our local newspaper and radio stations serves a vital public service by encouraging good governance; accountability, transparency and sharing the story of our local needs and successes. Our local journalists are personally engaged in and understand Stillwater and surrounding communities which I sincerely appreciate.
In addition to providing a wide range of news and information about our health, schools, sports, local and state politics, community events ... “Our” local journalism captures the character and spirit of the communities in Payne County.
As a long-time citizen of Stillwater, I sincerely appreciate and value the Stillwater News Press and our local radio stations.
