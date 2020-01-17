Barbara Charles
Stillwater
To the editor:
A couple of weeks ago, I had to have an ambulance take my husband to the hospital. As usual practice, the ambulance is accompanied by the fire department. My husband was in the ambulance getting ready to leave and so was the fire truck. I went outside to get in my car and found that the windows had frosted over. As I began to clean them, one of the firemen jumped out of the truck and cleaned them for me.
I was upset about my husband and didn’t think to get his name. However, I want to thank that gentleman and let everyone know what a considerate thing he did.
I feel he went above and beyond his duty that morning. It was very kind of him.
So, a big thank you to this fireman. Your kindness was very appreciated.
