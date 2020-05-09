Craig Maile
Stillwater
To the editor:
I want to thank two categories of heroes recognized this past week. May 8 was the 75th anniversary of VE-Day, the day that the Second World War ended in Europe.
On that day, the German armies surrendered to the Allies unconditionally, meaning they could expect nothing in return for their surrender. It would be up to the victors to determine what the world would become with the victory. What the world became, among other things, was more tolerant, more prosperous, more educated, more healthful, and more united in defense of common principles. To all of those citizens who served their country during that war and who helped to make VE-Day possible, again, thank you!
May 6 was celebrated as National Nurses Day. Nurses always count among our heroes. They help us to attack and defeat the enemies of our personal and collective health every day. Their war can never be won; it is a constant series of battles that end frequently in joyous victory and sometimes in heart-rending defeat. Yet nurses remain by our side as each new battle rages. Today, nurses are key troops in our fight against America’s deadliest foe since that other war. To all of the nurses who battle the coronavirus with us and for us, thank you!
As it was in 1945, so it is again 75 years later. Once the battle against the coronavirus is won, what kind of world will we make? In his history of the Second World War, Winston Churchill offered us guidance for today. He summarized his principles this way: In War: Resolution; In Defeat: Defiance; In Victory: Magnanimity; In Peace: Good Will.
We should be resolute in waging the war against the virus. We can defy the virus and keep working for a vaccine even as many of our fellow citizens are ultimately defeated in their personal battles. After we win the inevitable victory, we can set aside our grievances and applaud the efforts of all of our fellow citizens. With the newly-won peace of a world after the pandemic, we can again strive for greater good will.
