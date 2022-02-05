Dan Cole
Stillwater
To the editor:
Thank you Brice Chaffin for your recent letter. After reading though your list of facts about Mayor Will Joyce I am absolutely sure I will be casting my vote for Mayor Will Joyce.
Willard Lee Abington, 80, of Stillwater passed on 1/18/22. Visitation: 9 AM to 5 PM, Thurs 2/3/22; Funeral: 2:00PM, 2/4/22 at Dighton Marler Funeral Home Chapel, Stillwater with burial to follow at Fairlawn Cemetery.
Kenneth Boyle, 97, went to his heavenly home January 31, 2022. Funeral services will begin at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, February 5, 2022 at the Strode Funeral Home Chapel in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Mildred C. Lee, 97, died on 1/22/22 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Visitation will be 1PM-6PM, Sun. 2/6/22 and Funeral 11AM, Mon 2/7/22 at Dighton-Marler Funeral Home in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
